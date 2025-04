CIVICS BEE TO TAKE PLACE AT RE/MAX CITY CENTRE

THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WILL HOST THE 2025 NATIONAL CIVICS BEE THIS EVENING, WHICH IS AIMED AT ENCOURAGING MORE YOUNG AMERICANS TO ENGAGE IN CIVICS AND CONTRIBUTE TO THEIR COMMUNITIES.

TWENTY MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM ACROSS SIOUXLAND WILL TAKE PART IN THE COMPETITION WHERE THEY WILL DEMONSTRATE THEIR CIVICS KNOWLEDGE AND DISCUSS HOW THEY WOULD SOLVE A PROBLEM FACING THEIR COMMUNITY.

THE JUDGES ARE CATHY BISHOP OF AGGIES, INC.; SIDNEY MARKS, SIOUXLAND GO AND THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND; AND SKIP PERLEY WHO IS RETIRED FROM THOMPSON SOLUTIONS GROUP.

THE COMPETITION BEGINS AT 5:00 PM AT THE RE/MAX CITY CENTRE LOCATED AT 712 4TH STREET.