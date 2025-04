CITY LITTER DASH TEAMS BEING RECRUITED FOR APRIL 18TH

SIOUX CITY IS INVITING RESIDENTS, BUSINESSES , SCHOOLS, AND COMMUNITY GROUPS TO FORM TEAMS TO HELP CLEAN UP PARTS OF TOWN DURING THE ANNUAL LITTER DASH ON FRIDAY, APRIL 18TH.

ARAH MONTAGNE, THE CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES PROGRAM AND DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, SAYS THE LITTER DASH IS A CITY WIDE EFFORT THAT FOLLOWS EARTH DAY:

TEAMS OF TEN OR MORE VOLUNTEERS WILL DESIGNATE A TEAM CAPTAIN AND COMPLETE THE ONLINE REGISTRATION FORM AT SIOUX DASH CITY DOT ORG/LITTERDASH.

INDIVIDUALS ARE WELCOME TO SIGN UP TOO:

THE GROUPS MEET AT NOON ON APRIL 18TH FOR THE COMPLIMENTARY LUNCH AND ARE THE PROVIDED GLOVES AND BAGS.

EARLY PICKUP FOR TEAM COLLECTION MATERIALS WHO CAN’T MAKE THE LUNCH ON THAT DAY MAY PICK UP BAGS AND GLOVES NEXT MONDAY AT THE SEABORD TRIUMPH CENTER.

LAST YEAR AROUND 750 VVOLUNTEERS PICKUPTHREE TONS OF LITTER.

THEY HOPE TO TOP THAT EFFORT THIS YEAR.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO