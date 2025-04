FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS TO RETURN TO PEARL STREET PARK

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS WILL BE COMING BACK TO SIOUX CITY THIS SUMMER.

IT WILL BE THE 10TH SEASON OF THE WEEKLY EVENT WHICH WILL START ON JUNE 6TH.AT THE TRADITIONAL PEARL STREET PARK LOCATION AT 7TH AND PEARL STREETS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY,

ELIZABETH STEWART OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS FOOD TRUCK VENDORS WHO WANT TO TAKE PART NEED TO SIGN UP IN ADVANCE:WITH THEM FOR AN ONLINE VENDOR REGISTRATION SESSION ON APRIL 22 AT 6:00 P.M.

STEWART SAYS THE RECENT DEMOLITION OF THE OLD KCAU TV BUILDING NEXT TO THE PARK WON’T IMPACT THE EVENT:

STEWART EXPECTS THERE WILL BE ROOM FOR TEN OR TWELVE TRUCKS.

THE 13-WEEK FOOD TRUCK SEASON WILL TAKE PLACE THROUGH THE LAST FRIDAY IN AUGUST.