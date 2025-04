E-15 SALES SHOW DRAMATIC RISE IN 2024

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE HAS RELEASED THE 2024 RETAILERS MOTOR FUEL GALLONS ANNUAL REPORT, AND IT SHOWS THAT E-15 SALES INCREASED 45 PERCENT YEAR-TO-YEAR TO 257 MILLION GALLONS.

THE REPORT ALSO FOUND A RECORD 516 MILLION GALLONS OF BIODIESEL BLENDS WERE SOLD LAST YEAR.

E-15 AND HIGHER BLENDS ACCOUNTED FOR NEARLY 20 PERCENT OF IOWA GASOLINE SALES IN 2024.

AT THE END OF 2024, MORE THAN ONE IN THREE IOWA FUEL STATIONS OFFERED E-15.

IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MONTE SHAW SAYS THAT SHOWS WHEN CONSUMERS HAVE INCREASED ACCESS TO E-15, THEY CHOOSE THE CLEANER BURNING FUEL THAT SAVES THEM 15 TO 20 CENTS PER GALLON.

SHAW SAYS FARMERS ARE ALSO BENEFITING FROM INCREASING CORN DEMAND THAT STIMULATES LOCAL ECONOMIES.