U.S.S. IOWA TO BE COMMISSIONED SATURDAY

THE U-S NAVY’S NEWEST FAST-ATTACK SUBMARINE WILL BE COMMISSIONED FOR DUTY SATURDAY, AND IT’LL FORMALLY ENTER SERVICE AS THE U-S-S IOWA.

THE SUB WILL BE THE THIRD NAVY VESSEL IN HISTORY TO BE NAMED AFTER THE HAWKEYE STATE.

THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE U-S-S IOWA COMMISSIONING COMMITTEE, MAT TANNER SAYS FORMER IOWA FIRST LADY CHRISTIE VILSACK WILL PRESIDE OVER SATURDAY’S EVENT AT SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON IN GROTON, CONNECTICUT.

THE CREW WILL RUN ABOARD AND MAN THE RAILS ALONG WITH THE RAISING OF PENNANTS AND A 21-GUN SALUTE.

AROUND 900 IOWANS ARE EXPECTED TO ATTEND, WHILE MORE THAN TWO DOZEN WATCH PARTIES ARE PLANNED ACROSS IOWA.

THE THREE-BILLION DOLLAR SUBMARINE WILL HAVE A CREW OF ABOUT 140.

THE SUBMARINE CAN GENERATE ITS OWN POWER AND FRESH WATER AND WILL CARRY A 90-DAY FOOD SUPPLY.

Photo from U.S. Navy