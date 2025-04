SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES TO HAVE TUITION INCREASE

STUDENTS ATTENDING SOUTH DAKOTA’S STATE UNIVERSITIES ARE GOING TO HAVE TO PAY A LITTLE BIT MORE FOR TUITION.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA BOARD OF REGENTS HAS ANNOUNCED A TWO-POINT-NINE PERCENT TUITION INCREASE.

THIS COMES AFTER FIVE YEARS OF NO CHANGES IN TUITION RATES WITHIN THE PUBLIC UNIVERSITY SYSTEM.

BOARD MEMBERS SAY THE ADJUSTMENT IS NECESSARY DUE TO RISING OPERATIONAL COSTS AND INFLATION.

THE INCREASE WILL TAKE EFFECT THIS SUMMER TERM INTO NEXT SPRING AND APPLIES TO THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA, DAKOTA STATE, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, BLACK HILLS STATE AND NORTHERN.

SOUTH DAKOTA’S SCHOOL OF MINES WILL SEE A FIVE-PERCENT BUMP.

REGENTS PRESIDENT TIM RAVE SAYS DESPITE WHAT HE CALLS A “MODEST INCREASE,” SOUTH DAKOTA’S PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES REMAIN AMONG THE MOST AFFORDABLE IN THE NATION.