THE FIRST BABY HAS BEEN SURRENDERED FOLLOWING THE EXPANSION OF NEBRASKA’S SAFE HAVEN LAW.

THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SAYS A HEALTHY BABY WAS SURRENDERED TO A SAFE HAVEN LOCATION IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA ON WEDNESDAY.

THE STATE’S SAFE HAVEN LAW ALLOWS FOR A BABY UP TO 90 DAYS OLD TO BE LEFT WITH AN EMPLOYEE ON DUTY AT A LICENSED HOSPITAL, FIRE STATION, LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY, OR AN EMERGENCY CARE PROVIDER.

THE SPECIFIC LOCATION THE BABY WAS GIVEN UP TO IS NOT REVEALED.