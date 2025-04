POLICE RELEASE INCIDENT CALL NUMBERS FOR SOUTHERN HILLS MALL

FRIDAY MARKED THE START OF A NEW POLICY AT SIOUX CITY’S SOUTHERN HILLS MALL WHERE YOUTH UNDER 16 YEARS OF AGE MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A PARENT OR A GUARDIAN OVER 21 YEARS OF AGE DURING ALL MALL OPERATING HOURS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE ASKED BY LOCAL MEDIA AS TO THE NUMBER OF CALLS THEY HAVE HAD TO RESPOND TO AT THE MALL IN RECENT MONTHS.

POLICE SAY THEIR OFFICERS HAVE BEEN DISPATCHED TO 4400 SERGEANT ROAD 73 TIMES SINCE THE START OF 2025.

THE CALLS COULD BE TO ANY STORES OR BUSINESS INSIDE THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL.

THE MOST FREQUENT CALL INVOLVED THEFT OR SHOPLIFTING, WHICH OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 34 TIMES.

THERE WERE THREE CALLS EACH FOR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, BURGLARY, DISTURBANCE, TRESPASSING AND TO REMOVE A SUBJECT

FIVE CALLS WERE FOR JUVENILE PROBLEMS, TWO CALLS WERE FOR THREATS AND ANOTHER TWO WERE UNSPECIFIED 9-1-1 CALLS.

THERE WAS ONE CALL EACH FOR AN ASSAULT, A FIGHT, A STOLEN VEHICLE, A SUSPICIOUS PERSON AND AN INTOXICATED PERSON.

THE REST OF THE CALLS INVOLVED SPEAKING TO AN OFFICER OR OTHER REASONS.

THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL SAYS THE YOUTH ESCORT POLICY IS NOT A REACTION TO ANY SPECIFIC INCIDENT.