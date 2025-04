MIDAMERICAN ENERGY PROPOSES RATE HIKE

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY HAS FILED A REQUEST WITH THE IOWA UTILITIES COMMISSION SEEKING APPROVAL TO ADD A CAPITAL INVESTMENT CHARGE TO THE BILL OF IOWA RESIDENTIAL GAS CUSTOMERS.

MIDAMERICAN SPOKESMAN GEOFF GREENWOOD SAYS THE CHARGE WOULD BE FOUR-TENTHS OF A PERCENT.

HIKE8 OC…….LOCAL GOVERNMENTS” :17

GREENWOOD SAYS THERE ARE SEVERAL ITEMS THE MONEY WOULD COVER.

HIKE9 OC…….COST RECOVERY” :18

HE SAYS IF THE CHARGE IS APPROVED, IT WOULD BE A SMALL ADDITION TO CUSTOMER BILLS.

HIKE10 OC…….BILLS IN JUNE” :19

GREENWOOD SAYS MIDAMERICAN HAS AROUND 620-THOUSAND NATURAL GAS CUSTOMERS IN IOWA.

RADIO IOWA