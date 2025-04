HIGH SCHOOL APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR SC POLICE SUMMER YOUTH ACADEMY

IF YOU ARE A HIGH SCHOOL YOUTH IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA THINKING OF A CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT, APPLICATIONS ARE BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT’S ANNUAL YOUTH ACADEMY.

SGT. TOM GILL HAS BEEN INVOLVED WITH THE POLICE YOUTH ACADEMY FOR 20 YEARS:

ADAM PIETZ FROM KINGSLEY PIERSON TOOK PART IN THE MOST RECENT YOUTH ACADEMY AND PLANS ON FOLLOWING UP WITH HIS STUDIES IN COLLEGE:

SELAYNNE GARCIA-RANGEL IS A JUNIOR AT HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL AND HAS HER SIGHTS SET ON A CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT:

CURRENT CITY POLICE SERGEANT ANTHONY VONDRAK IS A GRADUATE OF THE CITY’S POLICE YOUTH ACADEMY.

APPLICATIONS FOR INTERESTED STUDENTS ARE AVAILABLE AT LOCAL HIGH SCHOOLS.

