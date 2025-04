SOUTHERN HILLS MALL TO ENACT UNACCOMPANIED YOUTH RESTRICTIONS ON APRIL 4TH

THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL WILL START LIMITING ACCESS FOR UNACCOMPANIED YOUTH TO COME INTO THE MALL ON FRIDAY, APRIL 4TH.

THE MALL HAS POSTED THE NEW POLICY ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE.

IT STATES THAT ALL MALL GUESTS UNDER 16 YEARS OF AGE MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A PARENT OR A GUARDIAN OVER 21 YEARS OF AGE DURING ALL MALL OPERATING HOURS.

THE PARENT OR GUARDIAN MUST ALWAYS REMAIN WITH THE YOUTH AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR BEHAVIOR.

STORES WITH THEIR OWN EXTERIOR ENTRANCES INCLUDING SCHEELS, JC PENNEY, TILT STUDIO, BARNES & NOBLE, AND ASHLEY FURNITURE ARE EXEMPT FROM THIS YOUTH ESCORT POLICY.

UNACCOMPANIED YOUTH WHO VISIT THOSE STORES BY THEIR EXTERIOR ENTRANCES WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER THE COMMON AREA OF THE MALL.

AMC THEATER IS ALSO EXEMPT FROM THE YOUTH ESCORT POLICY.

UNACCOMPANIED YOUTH UNDER 16 MUST ENTER ONLY AT THE MALL THEATER ENTRANCE AND WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER THE COMMON AREA OF THE MALL.

THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL STATEMENT SAYS THE YOUTH ESCORT POLICY IS NOT A REACTION TO ANY SPECIFIC INCIDENT BUT RATHER A PROACTIVE STRATEGY FOCUSED ON RESPONSIBLE BEHAVIOR INTENDED TO BENEFIT ALL SHOPPERS.

https://www.southernhillsmall.com/youth-escort-policy