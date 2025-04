SIOUX CITY RECEIVES $500,000 WASTEWATER PLANT GRANT

SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN AWARDED A $500,000 GRANT FROM THE STATE OF IOWA TO SUPPORT THE CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT.

THE GRANT FROM THE WASTEWATER AND DRINKING WATER TREATMENT FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM IS PART OF MORE THAN $8 MILLION DOLLARS IN FUNDS ANNOUNCED BY GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TO ADVANCE WATER QUALITY PROJECTS ACROSS IOWA.

CITY UTILITIES DIRECTOR TOM PINGEL SAYS “THE FUNDING IS KEY FOR OFFSETTING SOME OF THE COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENSURING OUR WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE WILL BE IN TOP SHAPE INTO THE FUTURE.”

UPGRADING THE CITY’S TREATMENT PLANT INSTEAD OF BUILDING A NEW FACILITY WILL SAVE RATE PAYERS HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS.

PHASE 1 DESIGN OF THE PLANT UPGRADES IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED LATER THIS YEAR, WITH CONSTRUCTION BEGINNING IN 2026.