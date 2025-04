SIOUX CITY POLICE WILL HOST A TOWN HALL MEETING NEXT TUESDAY EVENING, APRIL 8TH FROM 7 PM TO

9 PM AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA.

THE DEPARTMENT WILL DISCUSS CRIME STATISTICS, STRATEGIC PLANNING, AND PARTNERSHIPS.

MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL BE ABLE TO DISCUSS ISSUES THEY ARE EXPERIENCING IN THEIR NEIGHBORHOODS.

FOR THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND, THE TOWN HALL WILL ALSO BE STREAMED LIVE ON THE SIOUX CITY POLICE FACEBOOK PAGE.