RAGBRAI TO CROSS INTO MINNESOTA THIS SUMMER

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, RAGBRAI RIDERS WILL CROSS STATE LINES.

ORGANIZERS OF THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA RELEASED THE OFFICIAL ROUTE THURSDAY MORNING.

ON DAY TWO OF THE EVENT, RIDERS WILL HEAD NORTH FROM MILFORD ON ROUTE 86 AND CROSS INTO MINNESOTA FOR A 15-MILE STRETCH BEFORE RE-ENTERING IOWA NEAR THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF BIG SPIRIT LAKE.

THE 2025 EDITION OF RAGBRAI BEGINS JULY 19TH IN ORANGE CITY.

THE 406 MILE RIDE ENDS JULY 26TH IN GUTTENBERG.

KSCJ file photo