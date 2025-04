GRASSLEY INTRODUCES BI-PARTISAN BILL TO RESTORE CONGRESS’ TARIFF AUTHORITY

FORMER SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA AND DEMOCRATIC SENATOR MARIA CANTWELL OF WASHINGTON HAVE INTRODUCED BIPARTISAN LEGISLATION TO RESTORE CONGRESS’ CONSTITUTIONALLY AUTHORIZED ROLE IN SETTING AND APPROVING U.S. TRADE POLICY.

THE TRADE REVIEW ACT OF 2025 WOULD REQUIRE CONGRESSIONAL APPROVAL OF UNILATERAL TARIFFS PROPOSED BY THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH.

GRASSLEY HAS LONG EMPHASIZED THE CONSTITUTION ASSIGNS CONGRESS THE TASK OF REGULATING FOREIGN COMMERCE.

THE BILL RESTORES CONGRESS’ AUTHORITY AND RESPONSIBILITY OVER TARIFFS AS OUTLINED IN ARTICLE I, SECTION 8.

UNDER THIS LEGISLATION, TO ENACT A NEW TARIFF, THE PRESIDENT MUST NOTIFY CONGRESS OF THE IMPOSITION OF (OR INCREASE IN) THE TARIFF WITHIN 48 HOURS.

IT MUST PROVIDE ANALYSIS OF POTENTIAL IMPACT ON AMERICAN BUSINESSES AND CONSUMERS.

WITHIN 60 DAYS, CONGRESS MUST PASS A JOINT RESOLUTION OF APPROVAL ON THE NEW TARIFF, OTHERWISE ALL NEW TARIFFS ON IMPORTS EXPIRE AFTER THAT DEADLINE.

CONGRESS HAS THE ABILITY TO END TARIFFS AT ANY TIME BY PASSING A RESOLUTION OF DISAPPROVAL.