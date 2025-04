COLLETT TO BE APPOINTED INTERIM CITY MANAGER

WITH THE RESIGNATION OF SIOUX CITY’S CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE EFFECTIVE TODAY (APRIL 4), THE CITY COUNCIL MUST APPOINT AN INTERIM CITY MANAGER TO FULFILL THOSE DUTIES.

ON MONDAY THE COUNCIL WILL APPOINT MIKE COLLETT , WHO IS THE CURRENT ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER, TO SERVE AS INTERIM CITY MANAGER EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 7TH.

THE AGENDA ITEM FOR NEXT MONDAY’S MEETING STATES COLLETT WILL BE PAID $7,392.22 ON A BIWEEKLY BASIS WITH A MONTHLY CAR ALLOWANCE OF $433.34.

PADMORE, WHO IS RETIRING, WAS HONORED THURSDAY IN A GATHERING AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.