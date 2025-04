CITY COUNCIL WILL RECONSIDER HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION BUDGET

ALSO ON THE MONDAY CITY COUNCIL AGENDA, THE COUNCIL WILL DISCUSS RECONSIDERATION OF THEIR 3-2

FEBRUARY 26TH DECISION TO REDUCE THE BUDGET OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION BY $140,000 IN THE FISCAL YEAR 2026 OPERATING BUDGET.

LAST MONDAY AFTER THE VOTE ON THE TWO CITY BOAT MARINA ISSUES TOOK PLACE AT A SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING,

COUNCILMAN MATTHEW O’KANE MADE A MOTION TO RECONSIDER THE BUDGET CUT TO THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT HAD LEFT THE MEETING BEFORE O’KANE MADE THE MOTION AND THE REMAINING COUNCIL MEMBERS VOTED 4-0 TO RECONSIDER DESPITE THE FACT THE ITEM WAS NOT LISTED ON THE PUBLIC AGENDA AS EITHER AN ACTION ITEM OR DISCUSSION ITEM.

THAT MEANT THE GENERAL PUBLIC HAD NO IDEA THE HUMAN RIGHTS BUDGET RECONSIDERATION WOULD BE DISCUSSED, LET ALONE VOTED ON.

ALSO IGNORED ON THE MOTION MONDAY WAS THE FACT THAT ACCORDING TO PARLIAMENTARY PROCEDURE AND ROBERT’S RULES OF ORDER, THE MOTION TO RECONSIDER CAN ONLY BE MADE BY SOMEONE WHO VOTED ON THE PREVAILING SIDE.

COUNCILMAN O’KANE’S MOTION AND MAYOR PRO-TEM DAN MOORE’S DECISION TO ALLOW THE VOTE ON THE MOTION COULD BOTH BE CONSIDERED OUT OF ORDER BECAUSE THEY WERE BOTH ON THE LOSING SIDE OF THE 3-2 VOTE ON FEBRUARY 26TH.

IF THE ITEM IS RECONSIDERED AND THE ORIGINAL MOTION IS REVERSED, THE FISCAL YEAR 2026 OPERATING BUDGET WILL INCREASE BY $140,000.

KSCJ file photo