SOUTH DAKOTA SUSPECT INVOLVED IN TWO OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTINGS

THE SOUTH DAKOTA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS LOOKING INTO TWO SEPARATE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTINGS WITH THE SAME SUSPECT.

THEY BOTH HAPPENED TUESDAY IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA, ONE IN SIOUX FALLS AND THE OTHER IN UNION COUNTY.

THE SUSPECT IS IDENTIFIED AS 25-YEAR-OLD SAMIR ALBAIDHANI.

HE WAS INJURED, AS WELL AS A SIOUX FALLS POLICE OFFICER.

A STATE TROOPER INVOLVED WAS NOT HURT.

ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY SAYS THE D-C-I IS WORKING WITH THE BERESFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT, MINNEHAHA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, THE LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, AND THE UNION COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ON THE INVESTIGATIONS.

THE SIOUX FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT AND HIGHWAY PATROL ARE ALSO COOPERATING WITH THE INVESTIGATIONS.

THE D-C-I WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION AFTER ITS INVESTIGATIONS ARE CONCLUDED.