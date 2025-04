REYNOLDS SIGNS HANDS FREE CAR PHONE BILL

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED THE BILL THAT WILL MAKE IT ILLEGAL TO HANDLE A SMART PHONE WHILE DRIVING IN IOWA STARTING ON JULY 1ST.

REYNOLDS WAS SURROUNDED BY DOZENS OF PEOPLE FOR THE BILL SIGNING CEREMONY, INCLUDING THE FAMILIES OF IOWANS WHO HAVE DIED IN ACCIDENTS CAUSED BY DISTRACTED DRIVERS.

ROLAND TAYLOR OF TERRIL WAS DRIVING AN ANTIQUE TRACTOR ON HIGHWAY 71 IN CLAY COUNTY WHEN HIS TRACTOR WAS HIT FROM BEHIND AND HE WAS THROWN INTO A DITCH.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS CALLED TAYLOR’S DAUGHTER, ANGIE SMITH, LAST WEEK WHEN THE BILL FINALLY PASSED THE IOWA HOUSE.

SMITH SPOKE WITH REPORTERS AFTER THE BILL SIGNING CEREMONY.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS THE DATA FROM NEIGHBORING STATES SHOWS MAKING IT ILLEGAL TO HANDLE A CELL PHONE WHILE DRIVING WILL REDUCE ACCIDENTS.

STARTING JULY 1ST, IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS MAY BEGIN GIVING WARNINGS TO MOTORISTS CAUGHT ILLEGALLY HANDLING A PHONE WHILE DRIVING.

THEN, STARTING JANUARY 1ST OF NEXT YEAR, THOSE WHO VIOLATE THE LAW WILL BE FINED ONE-HUNDRED DOLLARS.