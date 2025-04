MATT WHITAKER CONFIRMED AS NATO AMBASSADOR

THE U-S SENATE HAS CONFIRMED IOWA NATIVE MATT WHITAKER AS U-S AMBASSADOR TO NATO.

WHITAKER IS A FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR AND HE SERVED AS ACTING U-S ATTORNEY GENERAL DURING PRESIDENT TRUMP’S FIRST ADMINISTRATION.

SENATOR JONI ERNST RECENTLY INTRODUCED WHITAKER TO THE SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE AHEAD OF HIS CONFIRMATION HEARING:

WHIT1 OC……..TO STEP UP.” :16

ERNST SAYS WHITAKER WILL BE AN EFFECTIVE ADVOCATE OF TRUMP’S PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH APPROACH TO NATIONAL SECURITY.

WHIT2 OC……….STRENGTHENING OUR ALLIANCES.” :19

ERNST AND WHITAKER WERE COMPETITORS FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’S 2014 NOMINATION FOR THE U-S SENATE.

ERNST WON IOWA’S SENATE SEAT THAT YEAR, AND SAYS THE TWO HAVE DEVELOPED A STRONG FRIENDSHIP IN THE PAST DECADE:

WHIT3 OC…….AND WORLD TODAY.” :11

WHITAKER’S NOMINATION WAS APPROVED BY THE U-S SENATE ON A 52-TO-45 VOTE.

WHITAKER GREW UP IN ANKENY AND PLAYED FOOTBALL FOR THE IOWA HAWKEYES.

HE WAS THE REPUBLICAN NOMINEE FOR STATE TREASURER IN 2002.

File photo