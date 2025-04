LITTLE CHICAGO DELI TO CLOSE DOWNTOWN LOCATION

SIOUX CITY’S LITTLE CHICAGO DELI WILL SOON BE CLOSING ITS DOORS AT IT’S DOWNTOWN LOCATION.

THE BUSINESS POSTED ON FACEBOOK THAT ON SATURDAY, APRIL 12TH THEY WILL CLOSE.

A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE SANDWICH SHOP AT 413 NEBRASKA STREET SAYS THEY HOPE TO REOPEN IN A NEW LOCATION EITHER LATE THIS YEAR OR EARLY IN 2026.

THE FACEBOOK POST SAYS THIS WAS NOT A DECISION TAKEN LIGHTLY, BUT DUE TO CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, THEY BELIEVE CLOSING NOW SEEMS BETTER THAN CLOSING THEIR DOORS FOREVER.

THE STATEMENT SAYS THEY APPRECIATE ALL OF THEIR CUSTOMERS’ SUPPORT AND ASK THAT ANYONE WITH GIFT CARDS TO USE THEM BEFORE APRIL 12TH.