HEARTLAND COUNSELING EXPANSION FUNDRAISER GALA PLANNED

HEARTLAND COUNSELING SERVICES OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS PLANNING A MAJOR EXPANSION AND WILL SOON HOST A SPECIAL EVENT TO HELP THAT EFFORT.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JENNIFER JACKSON SAYS A HOLLYWOOD-THEMED GALA WILL BE HELD APRIL 11TH TO HELP RAISE FUNDS TO SUPPORT THE NEW BUILDING:

JACKSON SAYS WHEN COMPLETED, THE BUILDING AND ITS SERVICES WILL HELP FILL A CRITICAL AREA NEED:

THERE ARE ALSO OTHER NEW PROGRAMS AND SERVICES PLANNED:

THEY ARE ALSO ADDING TEN PROVIDERS WHO WILL GO OUT INTO THE COMMUNITY TO DIRECTLY WORK WITH PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH SEVERE MENTAL ILLNESS.

HEARTLAND IS ONE OF SEVEN NEBRASKA AGENCIES CHOSEN TO BECOME A CERTIFIED COMMUNITY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CLINIC.

THEIR ACCREDITATION TAKES PLACE THIS MONTH AND THEY WILL BE ADDING SEVERAL STAFF MEMBERS.

JACKSON SAYS PURCHASING A TICKET TO THE GALA WILL HELP SUPPORT THE EXPNASION:

ATTENDEES WILL WALK THE RED CARPET, AND ENJOY A DELICIOUS DINNER AND A LIVE AUCTION.

FOUR AWARDS WILL ALSO BE PRESENTED AT THE GALA.