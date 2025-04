PUTNAM SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON.

39-YEAR-OLD BLAKE PUTNAM WAS SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS AND SEVEN MONTHS IMPRISONMENT AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO ONE COUNT OF CONSPIRING TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE AND TWO COUNTS OF POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

PROSECUTORS SAY EVIDENCE SHOWED THAT FROM JANUARY 2021 THROUGH MARCH OF 2024, PUTNAM AND OTHERS CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE NEARLY 10 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

ON FEBRUARY 5TH OF 2024, LAW ENFORCEMENT ATTEMPTED TO CONDUCT A TRAFFIC STOP ON THE VEHICLE PUTNAM WAS DRIVING.

HE TRIED TO ELUDE LAW ENFORCEMENT AT HIGH SPEEDS AND WAS APPREHENDED WHEN HIS VEHICLE BLEW A TIRE AND STOPPED AFTER HITTING A CURB.

DURING THE ELUDING ATTEMPT, PUTNAM WAS OBSERVED THROWING PACKAGES OUT OF HIS VEHICLE ATTEMPTING TO DISCARD DRUG EVIDENCE.

PUTNAM REMAINS IN CUSTODY OF THE UNITED STATES MARSHAL UNTIL HE CAN BE TRANSPORTED TO A FEDERAL PRISON.