MORNINGSIDE RECEIVES $2.5 MILLION GIFT

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY HAS RECEIVED A TWO AND A HALF MILLION DOLLAR GIFT FROM THE CURT AND LINDA WHITE FAMILY TRUST.

CURT WHITE IS A MORNINGSIDE GRADUATE FROM THE CLASS OF 1976, AND IS A FORMER BOARD CHAIR AND CURRENT MEMBER OF THE UNIVERSITY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

WHITE IS A RETIRED EXECUTIVE FROM MATTEL AND ALSO WORKED AT THE PILLSBURY CORPORATION IN MINNEAPOLIS.

HIS GIFT WILL ADVANCE VARIOUS CAMPUS INITIATIVES AIMED AT ENRICHING THE ACADEMIC AND PERSONAL EXPERIENCES OF MORNINGSIDE STUDENTS.

THIS LATEST GIFT FOLLOWS THE ANNOUNCEMENTS OF AT LEAST SIX OTHER MAJOR DONATIONS OF $1 MILLION OR MORE OVER THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS.