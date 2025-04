IOWA UTILITY SHUTOFF MORATORIUM HAS ENDED

IOWA’S ANNUAL WINTER MORATORIUM REGARDING UTILITY SERVICE DISCONNECTION ENDED APRIL 1ST, AND UTILITIES ARE ALLOWED BY LAW TO RESUME SERVICE SHUTOFF ON THAT DATE.

THE LOW-INCOME HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE OR LIHEAP PROGRAM ASSISTS THOUSANDS OF IOWANS WITH A PORTION OF THEIR HEATING BILLS EVERY YEAR.

LIHEAP-QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS ARE ALSO PROTECTED FROM UTILITY SERVICE DISCONNECTION FROM NOVEMBER 1ST THROUGH APRIL 1ST ANNUALLY.

CONSUMERS CAN CONTINUE TO APPLY FOR LIHEAP THROUGH APRIL 30TH.

JEAN LOGAN OF THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND SAYS THERE IS STILL FUNDING AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO QUALIFY FOR HELP:

FOR NONPAYMENT OF A CUSTOMER’S BILL, ALL IOWA UTILITIES MUST PROVIDE WRITTEN NOTICE TO A CUSTOMER AT LEAST 12 DAYS PRIOR TO DISCONNECTION.

HOWEVER CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE DEFAULTED ON A PAYMENT AGREEMENT MAY BE DISCONNECTED WITH 24 HOURS’ NOTICE.

THE NOTICE MUST INCLUDE THE REASON FOR DISCONNECTION AND THE FINAL DATE PAYMENT IS DUE.

A UTILITY MUST OFFER A REASONABLE PAYMENT AGREEMENT IF THE CUSTOMER IS NOT IN DEFAULT OF A PREVIOUS PAYMENT AGREEMENT.

CALL THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY AT 712-274-1610 FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LIHEAP OR TO APPLY ONLINE, VISIT WWW.CAASIOUXLAND.ORG.

