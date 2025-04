DETOURS COMING TO HIGHWAY 75 AT MERRILL

IF YOU DRIVE ON U.S. HIGHWAY 75 NEAR MERRILL, IOWA YOU NEED TO BE AWARE OF UPCOMING CONSTRUCTION WORK THAT MAY SLOW DOWN YOUR TRIP,

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILROAD WILL BE CLOSING U.S. HIGHWAY 75 IN BOTH DIRECTIONS AT THE B-N-S-F RAILROAD CROSSING SOUTH OF MERRILL NEXT MONDAY, APRIL 7TH.

WEATHER PERMITTING. THE FULL CLOSURE WILL LAST FOR 12 DAYS.

CREWS FROM B-N-S-F AND THE IOWA D-O-T WILL PERFORM WORK AROUND THE CROSSING.

RAILROAD CREWS WILL WORK ON REPLACING THE RAIL CROSSING SURFACE AND THE IOWA D-O-T WILL START THE PAVEMENT REPLACEMENT OF HIGHWAY 75 AT THE CROSSING.

ACCESS FOR LOCAL TRAFFIC WILL REMAIN IN PLACE.

THERE WILL BE SEPARATE, MARKED DETOUR ROUTES FOR NORTH- AND SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC ON U.S. 75.

NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC FROM HINTON WILL TRAVEL EAST ON PLYMOUTH COUNTY ROAD C-60, NORTH ON PLYMOUTH COUNTY ROAD K-49, THEN WEST ON PLYMOUTH COUNTY ROAD C-38 TO REACH U.S. 75.

SOUTHBOUND FROM MERRILL YOU WILL TRAVEL WEST ON MAIN STREET, THEN SOUTH ON 3RD STREET/IOWA 470 TO REACH U.S. 75.

ANOTHER HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION ON HIGHWAY 75 IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY WILL START AFTER FRIDAY, APRIL 18TH.

THE FIRST STAGES OF THE U.S. 75 SOUTHBOUND RECONSTRUCTION FROM HINTON TO MERRILL WILL BEGIN.

THIS WILL INCLUDE CONCRETE PAVING AND GRADING, BRIDGE REMOVALS, AND CULVERT EXTENSIONS. NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND U.S. 75 TRAFFIC WILL BE IN A HEAD-TO-HEAD PATTERN IN THE NORTHBOUND U.S. 75 LANES.

WEATHER PERMITTING, THE PROJECT WILL BE COMPLETED FOR THE WINTER SHUTDOWN IN MID-NOVEMBER AND WILL CARRY OVER INTO 2026.

THIS WILL BE THE LAST OF SIX PHASES FOR U.S. 75 RECONSTRUCTION WHICH STARTED IN 2017.