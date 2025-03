SIOUX CITY STEPS UP ANTI-LITTERING EFFORTS

SPRING IS HERE AND EFFORTS TO SPRUCE UP THE SIOUX CITY AREA ARE GETTING UNDERWAY WITH EVENTS LIKE THE ANNUAL LITTER DASH COMING UP IN APRIL.

SGT. TOM GILL OF SIOUX CITY POLICE REMINDS RESIDENTS THAT YOU CAN BE CHARGED WITH LITTERING IF CAUGHT IN THE ACT, AND THE FINE ISN’T CHEAP:

LITTERING1 OC…FOR A SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR. :27

GILL SAYS SOME COMPLAINTS ABOUT LITTERING IN THE CITY HAVE BEEN RECENTLY RECEIVED, AND IF OFFICERS SEE SOMEONE LITTERING, THEY WILL TAKE ACTION:

LITTERING2 OC…..THAT CITATION. :24

CITY OFFICIALS SAY IT’S SIMPLE TO AVOID A TICKET AND FINE BY JUST PLACING YOUR TRASH IN THE PROPER RECEPTACLES.

KSCJ/SCPD file photo