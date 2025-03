PREPARATIONS CONTINUE FOR SIOUX CITY HONOR FLIGHT FOR VETERANS

PREPARATIONS ARE CONTINUING FOR THE JUNE 3RD HONOR FLIGHT THAT WILL TAKE 85 SIOUXLAND AREA VETERANS TO WASHINGTON D.C. TO VISIT MILITARY MEMORIALS.

MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT C-E-O AARON VAN BEEK SAYS FUNDRAISING IS CONTINUING FOR THE FIRST HONOR FLIGHT OUT OF SIOUX CITY SINCE 2010:

HONOR10 OC…….THIS COMING SATURDAY. :18

THE FUNDRASING EFFORTS WILL SEND THOSE MILITARY VETERANS, INCLUDING ONE WHO SERVED IN WORLD WAR TWO, A HALF DOZEN IN KOREA, AND MANY MORE FROM THE VIETNAM WAR ERA AND MIDDLE EAST ON AN AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT:

THERE ARE A COUPLE OF WAYS PEOPLE CAN STILL CONTRIBUTE TO HELP IN THE EFFORT:

HONOR11 OC…..APPROPRIATELY. :17

THIS IS THE ONLY ONE OF FIVE MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHTS THAT WILL DEPART FROM SIOUX CITY THIS YEAR.

VAN BEEK SAYS THERE IS A WAITING LIST OF OVER 500 AREA VETERANS HOPING TO TAKE PART IN FUTURE HONOR FLIGHTS.