HOLOCAUST RAILS EXHIBIT RESTORATION NEARS COMPLETION

REPAIRS AND REMODELING OF THE HOLOCAUST RAILS EXHIBIT AT SIOUX CITY’S RAILROAD MUSEUM ARE NEARING COMPLETION AND ORGANIZERS ARE PREPARING FOR A REOPENING.

LOU ANN LINDBLADE SAYS FORTUNATELY THE MATERIAL LOSSES WERE NOT BAD FROM THE FEET OF WATER THAT FLOODED THE WORLD WAR TWO CONCENTRATION CAMP EXHIBIT AREA LAST SUMMER:

WHEN TOURS OF THE EXHIBIT RESUME APRIL 12TH, THERE WILL ALSO BE SOME NEW THINGS TO SEE REGARDING THE NAZIS ACTIONS AGAINST THE EUROPEAN JEWISH POPULATION:

LINDBLADE SAYS THERE IS ALSO A CHANGE EXPLAINING PHOTOS TAKEN BY VERNON TOTT, A SIOUX CITY SOLDIER WHO HELPED RESCUE JEWISH PRISONERS FROM THE AHLEM CONCENTRATION CAMP:

STARTING ON JUNE 1ST THE HOLOCAUST RAILS EXHIBIT WILL BE OPEN THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY FROM 10AM UNTIL 4 PM AND SUNDAYS FROM NOON UNTIL FOUR.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE