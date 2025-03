COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR SET FOR FRIDAY

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WILL BE HOSTING A FREE COMMUNITY WIDE HEALTH FAIR THIS FRIDAY, APRIL 4TH FROM 2:00 UNTIL 5:00 P.M. AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER AT 401 GORDON DRIVE.

THE EVENT WILL OFFER FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS, PREVENTION EDUCATION, FREE FOOD AND SNACKS PROVIDED BY FAREWAY, SAM’S CLUB, AND HY-VEE.

THERE WILL BE OPPORTUNITIES TO LEARN ABOUT MAINTAINING A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE.

PARTICIPANTS WILL ALSO GET TO TAKE PART IN SOME INTERACTIVE GAMES AND WIN PRIZES, AND CONNECT WITH LOCAL HEALTH RESOURCES.

THERE’S ALSO A GIVEAWAY FOR THE FIRST 100 PEOPLE PROVIDED BY MOLINA HEALTHCARE.