CITY COUNCIL TO “RECONSIDER” HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION BUDGET CUT

AFTER THE VOTE ON THE TWO CITY BOAT MARINA ISSUES TOOK PLACE AT MONDAY’S SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING,

COUNCILMAN MATTHEW O’KANE MADE A MOTION FOR AN ITEM NOT ON THE COUNCIL AGENDA.

O’KANE MADE A MOTION AS MAYOR BOB SCOTT LEFT THE ROOM TO RECONSIDER THE BUDGET CUT TO THE CITY’S HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION:

RIGHTS1 OC…ANY DISCUSSION. :22

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS QUICKLY STATED AND CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE CONFIRMED THAT NO ACTION WOULD TAKE PLACE ON THE MATTER FOR A WEEK:

RIGHTS2 OC…..ROLL CALL VOTE PLEASE. :20

THE FOUR REMAINING COUNCIL MEMBERS ALL VOTED TO RECONSIDER.

THE COUNCIL HAS BEEN UNDER FIRE FROM SUPPORTERS OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION FOR THE PAST FEW WEEKS FOR PROPOSING TO CUT $140-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM ITS BUDGET.

NO ONE FROM THE PUBLIC SPOKE EITHER FOR OR AGAINST THE ISSUE AS NOTHING REGARDING THE COMMISSION BUDGET WAS ON THE PUBLISHED AGENDA.

SINCE NEXT MONDAY’S AGENDA HAS NOT BEEN PUBLISHED, A MOTION TO RECONSIDER LIKELY COULD HAVE BEEN ADDED TO THAT AGENDA THIS WEEK..

KSCJ file photo