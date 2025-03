CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER MARINA MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

THE CITY COUNCIL USUALLY DOES NOT MEET ON THE 5TH MONDAY OF THE MONTH, BUT IS MAKING AN EXCEPTION FOR MARCH 31ST.

THE COUNCIL DECIDED TO MEET TO CONSIDER A RESOLUTION APPROVING A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INVOLVING THE LEGAL DISPUTE OVER THE SIOUX CITY BOAT MARINA MANAGEMENT AND THE DREDGING OF SILT THAT KEPT THE MARINA FROM OPERATING LAST YEAR.

THAT CIVIL SUIT INVOLVED CLAIMS IN THE CITY VERSUS RIVER CITY HOSPITALITY, LLC.

THE COUNCIL WILL ALSO VOTE ON A. RESOLUTION APPROVING A PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY AND F3 MARINA LLC, OF FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, FOR MARINA MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT THE SIOUX CITY MARINA. LOCATED AT 1100 LARSEN PARK ROAD.

FEES INCLUDE:A ONE-TIME START UP FEE OF $8000 AND A $7000 MONTHLY MANAGEMENT FEE.

THE AGREEMENT WILL BEGIN APRIL 1ST AND END JANUARY 31ST OF 2028.

