CITY COUNCIL APPROVES MARINA MANAGEMENT CHANGE

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT TO END THE LEGAL DISPUTE OVER THE SIOUX CITY BOAT MARINA MANAGEMENT AND THE DREDGING OF SILT THAT KEPT THE MARINA FROM OPERATING LAST YEAR.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-1 TO APPROVE THE SETTLEMENT WITH RIVER CITY HOSPITALITY LLC.

COUNCILMAN MATTHEW O’KANE CAST THE LONE NO VOTE.

THE COUNCIL THEN APPROVED A THREE YEAR AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY AND F 3 MARINA LLC, OF FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, TO MANAGE THE SIOUX CITY MARINA.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE TOLD THE COUNCIL F 3 WAS THE ONLY COMPANY TO SHOW INTEREST IS MANAGING THE MARINA:

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-1 WITH MAYOR BOB SCOTT VOTING NO.

THE AGREEMENT WILL BEGIN APRIL 1ST AND WAS AMENDED TO END MARCH 31ST OF 2028.

PERSONNEL FROM F 3 MARINA WILL BE IN SIOUX CITY TODAY (TUESDAY) TO BEGIN THEIR WORK.

KSCJ file photo

