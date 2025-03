THE 2025 SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS/SPOTTER TRAINING CLASS SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 2ND AT WESTERN IOWA TECH HAS BEEN CANCELED.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SIOUX FALLS SAYS IT’S DUE TO ONGOING CRITICAL STAFFING SHORTAGES.

THE WEATHER SERVICE STILL PLANS ON HOLDING TWO VIRTUAL CLASSES SCHEDULED ON APRIL 28TH AND APRIL 30TH.

IF IN-PERSON WEATHER TRAINING CLASSES BECOME AVAILABLE IN THE FUTURE, WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT WILL RESCHEDULE.