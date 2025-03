SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATIVE SESSION ENDS MONDAY

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN HAS SIGNED EIGHT BUDGET BILLS INTO LAW, INCLUDING SB 220, THE GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2026.

RHODEN ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING “WITH THE SIGNING OF THESE BILLS, HE IS OFFICIALLY PASSING THE 136TH CONSECUTIVE BALANCED BUDGET”.

GOVERNOR RHODEN ALSO SIGNED SB 54, WHICH REVISES THE DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUE FROM THE CIGARETTE TAX;

SB 55 REVISES PROPERTY TAX LEVIES FOR SCHOOL DISTRICTS AND REVISES THE STATE AID TO GENERAL AND SPECIAL EDUCATION FORMULAS.

GOVERNOR RHODEN HAS SIGNED 207 BILLS AND VETOED TWO THIS LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE AND SENATE WILL EACH CONVENE AT 1 P.M. MONDAY FOR THE FINAL DAY OF THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION TO CONSIDER OVERRIDING THE TWO VETOES FROM THE GOVERNOR.