ROBERT K. TANENBAUM – THAT DAY IN DALLAS: Lee Harvey Oswald Did NOT Kill JFK

Author: Robert K. Tanenbaum

Book: THAT DAY IN DALLAS: Lee Harvey Oswald Did NOT Kill JFK

Publishing: Regnery (May 20, 2025)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

That Day in Dallas: Lee Harvey Oswald Did Not Kill JFK is best described as a prosecution by Robert K. Tanenbaum of those corrupt, unscrupulous government and unelected agency officials, who from inception with predetermined outcomes, deceitfully engaged in insecure, phony pretense probes regarding the assassination in Dealey Plaza. Those responsible are prosecuted while those who speak truth to power are exonerated.

Robert Tanenbaum, who in 1976 was appointed deputy chief counsel in charge of the congressional investigation into the assassination of President Kennedy, provides stunning and shocking “immutable facts” that reveal unequivocally that the government’s reliance on the Warren Commission (WC) investigation and the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) alleged probe were reprehensibly and ultimately gut-wrenchingly misleading and downright dishonest.

The HSCA was not interested in searching for truth. In fact, as an example, it ultimately fabricated a significant portion of its forensic medical panel summary report and then sealed for fifty years all the underlying documents.

For the past sixty years, the government’s contrived case that a sole gunman fired from the rear three shots from the sixth-floor sniper’s nest window inside the Dallas Book Depository building, rested substantially on invalid science and common sense offered to prove the so-called “Single-Bullet Theory.” Evidence shows that five shots were fired in Dealey Plaza, not three. Corroboration of the fourth shot, the fatal blast fired from the geographical front of JFK at the knoll hill stockade fence area, includes witnesses and exhibits, as well as scientific audio and photo verification, while significant convincing evidence shows that the fifth shot came from a northeast building complex behind JFK.

The uncomfortable truth is that Lee Harvey Oswald has been unjustly accused as the assassin notwithstanding his contract employee status of both the CIA and FBI.