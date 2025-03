IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE REMAINS UNCHANGED

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FOR FEBRUARY STAYED THE SAME AS JANUARY AT THREE-POINT-THREE PERCENT.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS THERE WERE SOME UPS AND DOWNS IN THE JOB MARKET.

IAJOBS32 OC…….LOST JOBS” ;14

TOWNSEND SAYS ON THE POSITIVE SIDE THERE WAS AN INCREASE OF 500 JOBS IN MANUFACTURING, PRIMARILY IN FOOD PRODUCTION AND ANIMAL PROCESSING.

IAJOBS33 OC……….GOOD TREND” ::18

FEDERAL OFFICIALS ALWAYS DO REVISION OF LABOR NUMBERS AT THE START OF THE YEAR AND THAT REVISION INCLUDED AN INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF IOWANS IN THE WORKFORCE FOR JANUARY.

TOWNSEND SAYS THAT NUMBER ALSO STAYED THE SAME IN FEBRUARY.

SHE SAYS THE IOWA LABOR SITUATION IS DOING OKAY RIGHT NOW.

IAJOBS34 OC……..NEXT FEW MONTHS” :14

THE U-S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCREASED TO FOUR-POINT-ONE PERCENT IN FEBRUARY.

RADIO IOWA