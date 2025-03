WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATS ELECT NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM

WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATS HAVE ELECTED A NEW SLATE OF OFFICERS THIS WEEK AND PRESENTED A STRATEGIC PLAN TO ITS MEMBERS.

THE GROUP VOTED IN RYAN AKERBERG TO SERVE AS COUNTY PARTY CHAIRMAN.

PENNY ROSFJORD WILL SERVE AS THE VICE CHAIR.

KENNETH KROLL IS TREASURER AND KAREN HAVLICEK SECRETARY.

AKERBERG IDENTIFIED COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND EFFECTIVE CANDIDATE RECRUITMENT AND TRAINING AS TOP PRIORITIES.

HE RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING IN PART THAT THEY ARE NOW MAKING A CONCERTED EFFORT TO HIT THE GROUND RUNNING AND OPERATE AT FULL CAPACITY YEAR-ROUND, EVERY YEAR”, AND THAT “THEIR CORE VALUES OF JUSTICE, FREEDOM, INCLUSION, AND CONSTITUTIONAL SELF-GOVERNMENT WON’T CHANGE.”