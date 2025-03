TRIAL DATE SET FOR THOMAS POPP

A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A FORMER SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN THE 1983 SHOOTING DEATH OF A SIOUX CITY WOMAN.

A JURY TRIAL FOR 62-YEAR-OLD THOMAS POPP HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 3RD IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

POPP’S ATTORNEY ENTERED A WRITTEN PLEA OF NOT GUILTY TO A CHARGE OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 18-YEAR-OLD TERRI MCCAULEY.

POPP WAS EXTRADITED FROM THE STATE OF WASHINGTON AND BROUGHT TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON MARCH 8TH.

HE HAD BEEN ARRESTED JANUARY 11TH BY LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON POLICE AFTER A WOODBURY COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTED HIM JANUARY 10TH.

POPP REMAINS HELD ON THREE MILLION DOLLARS BOND.