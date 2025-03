FACES OF SIOUXLAND FAIR SET FOR SUNDAY

THE ANNUAL FACES OF SIOUXLAND MULTICULTURAL FAIR TAKES PLACE SUNDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER FROM NOON UNTIL 4 P.M.

THE SIOUX CITY HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION HOSTS THE FREE EVENT THAT SHOWCASES MUSIC, DANCE, FOOD AND ART FROM AFRICAN, ASIAN, NATIVE AMERICAN AND HISPANIC CULTURES.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KAREN MACKEY SAYS DUE TO BUDGET CUTS BY THE CITY COUNCIL, THIS COULD BE THE LAST TIME THE EVENT TAKES PLACE:

THAT FUNDING CUT IS NEARLY 40 PER CENT OF MACKEY’S ANNUAL BUDGET.

FACES OF SIOUXLAND INCLUDES NUMEROUS ORGANIZATIONS WITH A VARIETY OF FREE GIVEAWAYS, AS WELL AS LOCAL BUSINESSES WITH ARTS AND CULTURAL ITEMS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE:

THOSE ATTENDING CAN ENJOY ENTERTAINMENT THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND KIDS CAN ENJOY SUPERVISED ACTIVITIES WITH FREE ARTS AND CRAFTS, AND FACE PAINTING.

MACKEY SAYS BESIDES HOSTING THE FESTIVAL, THE PRIMARY ROLE OF THE SIOUX CITY HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION IS TO HELP INVESTIGATE CLAIMS OF DISCRIMINATION IN THE WORKPLACE AND WITH HOUSING.

MACKEY HOPES THE CITY COUNCIL WILL REINSTATE THE COMMISSION’S BUDGET BEFORE THE CITY BUDGET IS CERTIFIED FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR.

Sheila Brummer contributed to this story/KSCJ file photo