4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECTS ON DISPLAY AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

THE ANNUAL DISPLAY OF 4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECTS CREATED BY LOCAL SCHOOL CHILDREN IS NOW ON DISPLAY AT SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC MUSEUM.

EDUCATION CURATOR THERESA WEAVER SAYS 100 MODELS AND POSTERS OF LOCAL HISTORIC LANDMARKS, PEOPLE, AND EVENTS ARE SHOWCASED WITH A FEW NEW TWISTS TO SOME CREATIONS:

WEAVER SAYS WHILE THE 4TH GRADERS DO MOST OF THE WORK, THE HISTORY PROJECTS ALSO BECOME A FUN FAMILY ACTIVITY TO CREATE:

IT IS THE 34TH YEAR FOR THE 4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECTS, AND WEAVER SAYS THERE WAS GREAT PARTICIPATION AGAIN THIS YEAR:

THOSE COMING TO CHECK OUT THE PROJECTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO VOTE FOR THEIR FAVORITES:

THE 4TH GRADE PROJECTS ARE ON DISPLAY THROUGH MAY 10TH AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED DOWNTOWN AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.