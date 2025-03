MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS AWARDED A COMBINED $50,000 TO 13 LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS AS PART OF THEIR 2025 COMMUNITY EVENT GRANT PROGRAM.

THIS IS THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR MRHD HAS OFFERED A GRANT CYCLE EXCLUSIVELY FOR COMMUNITY EVENTS.

THE PROGRAM SUPPORTS EVENTS THAT ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC WITH FREE OR LOW-COST ADMISSION.

EACH GRANT RANGED FROM $2500 TO $5000 DOLLARS.

THE CEREMONY TOOK PLACE AT THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER.