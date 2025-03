IOWA LOTTERY SALES UP SLIGHTLY THIS FISCAL YEAR

IOWA LOTTERY C-E-O MATT STRAWN SAYS SALES ARE UP SLIGHTLY THROUGH THE THIRD QUARTER OF THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR.

STRAWN SAYS THERE’S OTHER SALES POSITIVE NUMBERS TO REPORT:

STRAWN SAYS OVERALL SALES ARE MIXED WTIH NATIONAL LOTTO GAME SALES CONTINUING TO STRUGGLE:

STRAWN SAYS THE LOTTO GAMES WILL HAVE A HARD TIME CATCHING UP TO LAST YEAR’S SALES IN THE FINAL QUARTER OF THE FISCAL YEAR THAT ENDS JUNE 30TH.

HE STILL EXPECTS TO FINISH THE FISCAL YEAR AT OR SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF THEIR BUDGET PROJECTIONS.

