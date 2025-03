HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS BUILD HOMES & FUTURE CAREERS AT SC ACADEMY

A HOME BEING BUILT BY LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS AT SIOUX CITY’S CAREER ACADEMY IS OPEN FOR POTENTIAL BUYERS TO TOUR AND PLACE A BID ON.

ERIC KILBURN IS PRINCIPAL OF THE CAREER ACADEMY LOCATED AT 3000 HIGHWAY 75 NORTH WHERE THE HOUSE CONSTRUCTION IS BEING COMPLETED:

THIS IS THE SECOND YEAR THE TRADES STUDENTS HAVE BUILT TWO NEW HOMES, ONE FOR SALE, AND ONE FOR HABITAT FOR HUMANITY.

EIGHTEEN SENIORS AND 26 JUNIORS ARE BUILDING THE HOMES.

KILBURN SAYS THE STUDENTS WHO WORKED ON LAST YEAR’S HOMES AS JUNIORS ARE PROVIDING EXPERIENCE AND LEADERSHIP ON THIS YEAR’S HOME BUILDING AS SENIORS:

THE HOME FEATURES VAULTED CEILINGS, PELLA WINDOWS, AND A PRIMARY BEDROOM WITH AN EN-SUITE.

POTENTIAL BUYERS CAN ALSO SUGGEST SOME CHANGES IF THEY ARE SERIOUS ABOUT PURCHASING IT:

THE BUYER WILL ALSO NEED TO HAVE A PROPERTY LOT TO PLACE THE HOME ON.

INTERESTED INDIVIDUALS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SUBMIT A FORMAL OFFER NO LATER THAN MAY 9TH.

TO SUBMIT A FORMAL OFFER AND VIEW INFORMATION ON CONDITIONS OF SALE, INDIVIDUALS MAY CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY CAREER ACADEMY AT 712-279-6668.