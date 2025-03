HANDLING PHONE WHEN DRIVING WILL SOON BE ILLEGAL IN IOWA

THE IOWA HOUSE HAS OVERWHELMINGLY VOTED IN FAVOR OF A BILL TO BAN THE USE OF ELECTRONIC DEVICES WHILE DRIVING, UNLESS THE DEVICE IS IN “HANDS FREE” OR “VOICE ACTIVATED” MODE.

THE SENATE PASSED THE BILL LAST WEEK AND WEDNESDAY’S 89-TO-11 VOTE IN THE HOUSE SENT THE BILL TO THE GOVERNOR.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE ANN MEYER OF FORT DODGE LED HOUSE DEBATE WEDNESDAY.

IN JANUARY, GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS USED THE ANNUAL “CONDITION OF THE STATE” ADDRESS TO CALL ON LAWMAKERS TO TAKE ACTION.

THE GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY BUREAU BEGAN CALLING FOR THIS LAW IN 2015 — WHEN TERRY BRANSTAD WAS IOWA’S GOVERNOR.

IOWA D-O-T RECORDS SHOW DISTRACTED DRIVING CRASHES HAVE INCREASED BY 43 PERCENT OVER THE PAST DECADE.

