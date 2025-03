BOAT CLUB TO HOLD DRY DOCK FUNDRAISER EVENT

THE MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB WILL HOLD ITS ANNUAL DRY DOCK PARTY AND FUNDRAISER THIS SATURDAY FROM 1P.M. UNTIL 2 A.M. AT DOXX WAREHOUSE AT 1219 5TH STREET IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

THERE A BUFFET DINNER FROM 5:30 TO 8:00 PM AND LIVE MUSIC THROUGH THE DAY AND EVENING.

THE BOAT CLUB HAS BEEN REPLACING DOCKS DAMAGED BY LAST SUMMER’S FLOODS AND HAS HAD A LARGER CLUBHOUSE ON HIGHER GROUND SINCE OCTOBER OF 2023 IN RIVERSIDE PARK OFF OF COUNCIL OAK DRIVE.

THE BOAT CLUB WAS FOUNDED BY LOCAL COMMUNITY MEMBERS BACK IN 1955.

TICKETS FOR THE FUNDRAISER ARE ON SALE AT THE BENT PROP BAR AT THE MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB AND AT DOXX OR AVAILABLE ON THE DAY OF THE EVENT.

THIS YEAR’S EVENT WILL INCLUDE A TRIBUTE TO HONOR THE LATE DENNIS BUTLER WHO SERVED ON THE BOARD FOR MANY YEARS AND AS FLEET CAPTAIN FOR SEVERAL YEARS.

KSCJ file photo