WELLS DONATES $200,000 TO FLOYD VALLEY HEALTHCARE

WELLS ENTERPRISES HAS DONATED 200-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO FLOYD VALLEY HEALTHCARE IN LE MARS.

THE GIFT IS TO BE APPLIED TO THE EXPANSION OF FLOYD VALLEY’S MATERNAL HEALTH UNIT.

WELLS VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND INSTITUTIONAL AFFAIRS ADAM BAUMGARTNER PRESENTED THE DONATION TO FLOYD VALLEY C-E-O DUSTIN WRIGHT:

WELLSGIFT1

WRIGHT SAYS THE MATERNAL HEALTH UNIT HAS BECOME A VALUABLE ADDITION TO THE FACILITY.

WELLS GIFT2

THE MATERNAL HEALTH UNIT PROVIDES CARE FACILITIES IN A HOME-LIKE SETTING.

THE UNIT ALSO INCLUDES A FAMILY BREAKROOM PROVIDED BY THE LOCAL RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE.