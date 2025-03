WEATHER SPOTTER TRAINING TAKES PLACE NEXT WEEK

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT WILL PARTNER WITH THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TO HOST 2025 SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS SPOTTER TRAINING NEXT WEEK.

THE TRAINING WILL TAKE PLACE NEXT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2ND, FROM 7 P.M. UNTIL 9 P.M. AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE’S CARGILL AUDITORIUM

THOSE ATTENDING SHOULD PARK IN LOT 4 AND USE ENTRANCE 14.

IN ADDITION TO WEATHER AND THUNDERSTORM BASICS, THE FREE TRAINING WILL ALSO COVER WEATHER SAFETY, STORM STRUCTURE, AND HOW TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

THE TRAINING IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND NO PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.