SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHO DIED FROM A STAB WOUND ON SATURDAY, MARCH 22ND AT A RESIDENCE ON SOUTH MAPLE STREET.

53-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY CHARK OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM HIS INJURY IN AN INCIDENT THAT INVESTIGATORS SAY WAS DOMESTIC IN NATURE.

POLICE HAVE STATED THAT ALL INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT HAVE BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR, AND THERE IS NO ONGOING THREAT TO THE PUBLIC.

THE CASE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.