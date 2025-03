IOWA HOUSE PASSES VOTER LIST BILL

THE IOWA HOUSE HAS PASSED A BILL THAT WOULD GIVE THE SECRETARY OF STATE AUTHORITY TO HIRE A VENDOR TO CHECK FOR NON-CITIZENS ON IOWA VOTER REGISTRATION LISTS.

REPRESENTATIVE AUSTIN HARRIS, A REPUBLICAN FROM MOULTON, CITEd THE RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT THAT 277 NON-CITIZENS WERE REGISTERED TO VOTE IN IOWA IN 2024 — AND 35 OF THEM CAST BALLOTS THAT WERE COUNTED.

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE J.D. SCHOLTEN FROM SIOUX CITY OPPOSED THE BILL AND CITED A 2022 ELECTION THAT HAD MORE FRAUDULENT BALLOTS CAST FOR A REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE:

THE BILL PASSED ON A PARTY-LINE VOTE.

IT WOULD ALSO BAN RANKED CHOICE VOTING. AND ALSO MAKE IT HARDER FOR A POLITICAL PARTY TO GAIN “MAJOR PARTY STATUS” ALONGSIDE DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS.

THE BILL WOULD PROHIBIT SO-CALLED “SPOILER” CANDIDATES WHO LOSE IN THE PRIMARY ELECTION IN JUNE, THEN RUN IN THE GENERAL ELECTION AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE OR THE NOMINEE OF ANOTHER PARTY.

Photo courtesy Iowa Legislature